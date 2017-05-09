‘We need to damn the lies and expose the truth’: Dan Rather indicts Trump and Sessions for Comey firing

Dan Rather (Facebook)

In a Facebook post following the shocking news that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, veteran journalist Dan Rather explained in compelling terms the gravity of this event that’s rocked the news cycle.

“Future generations may mark today as one of the truly dark days in American history,” Rather wrote. “A history that may soon take an even more ominous turn.”

Rather argued that Trump’s firing of Comey “is a matter that should deeply concern every American, regardless of party, partisan politics or ideological leanings.”

He went on to indict Attorney General Jeffrey Sessions for his role in the surprise firing.

“The independence of our law enforcement is at the bedrock of our democracy,” Rather wrote. “That independance, already grievously shaken under the brief tenure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is now shattered by uncertainty.”

Rather, like many others, drew comparisons to the “Saturday Night Massacre,” the night that President Richard Nixon fired the special prosecutor of the Watergate investigation that prompted his attorney general and deputy attorney general to resign (and began the end of Nixon’s presidency).

“A politicized FBI is the last thing we need as we struggle through the maze of lies, concealment and ever-deepening mysteries,” Rather wrote. “We are talking about the very security of the United States and the sanctity of our republic.”

Read Rather’s entire post below via Facebook.