‘Welcome to Deathfest,’ America’s Death Metal paradise
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As organizers of Maryland Deathfest, the biggest independent extreme music festival in the U.S., Evan Harting and Ryan Taylor have encountered some bizarre requests. “One band wanted to throw a five-gallon bucket of pig blood around and we blamed it on the health department and said they couldn’t do it,” Hartin says in Welcome to Deathfest,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion