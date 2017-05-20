Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Welcome to Deathfest,’ America’s Death Metal paradise

Newsweek

20 May 2017 at 10:25 ET                   
Bolt Thrower

As organizers of Maryland Deathfest, the biggest independent extreme music festival in the U.S., Evan Harting and Ryan Taylor have encountered some bizarre requests. “One band wanted to throw a five-gallon bucket of pig blood around and we blamed it on the health department and said they couldn’t do it,” Hartin says in Welcome to Deathfest,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s staff are a bunch of special snowflakes who deserve no pity
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+