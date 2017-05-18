Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What caused Earth’s first mass extinction?

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 04:57 ET                   
Scientists added an extra second to June 30 to compensate for the slowing speed of the Earth's rotation around the Sun (AFP Photo/--)

Toward the end of the Ordovician Period about 444 million years ago, life was still largely confined to Earth’s oceans and seas, but it still had a lot of diversity, including the appearance of the first known bony vertebrates. However, a mass extinction event, the first of the big five of its kind, took place at…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Republican ex-congressman David Jolly: Trump ‘is done. There is no question about that’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+