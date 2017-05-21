What causes Islamophobia?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With the rise of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency and with several right-wing European politicians making headlines in recent months, focus has shifted to Islamophobia. But what really is Islamophobia? Islamphobia is an exaggerated fear, and negative sentiments, even hatred toward Islam and anyone who follows the religion. This could be a result of negative…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion