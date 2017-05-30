What exactly are back channels, and when is it OK to use them?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump came back from his first overseas presidential trip to yet another political firestorm. This one’s focused on his son-in-law and special adviser, Jared Kushner. Kushner is widely reported to have become a focus of the FBI investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Leaked intercepts of messages from Russian ambassador…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion