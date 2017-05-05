‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?’: Mike Huckabee gets hammered for ‘super racist’ Cinco de Mayo tweet

Mike Huckabee (ABC News)

Mike Huckabee fancies himself a funnyman — but not everyone appreciate his attempts at humor.

Critics often say his jokes are confusing, corny or mean-spirited, but Huckabee says doesn’t care.

But his tweet Friday, or Cinco de Mayo, earned him a well-deserved dragging on social media.

For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee Why did you feel like saying something super racist was a thing you ought to do today? — UbiGabe 🚀 (@UbiGabe) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee stick to celebrating your people's culture of wearing khakis from Sears and taking rights away from minorities. — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) May 5, 2017

Mike Huckabee's tweets are groundbreaking anti-comedy. He's like a born-again Neil Hamburger. "Drink a bottle of hot salsa?" What the fuck. — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee This joke killed (a dog, like your son did at that summer camp). — Kris M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) May 5, 2017

How would we ever know if this account got hacked? https://t.co/2AFWRPthy8 — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee So essentially you want your asshole to know what it's like to be you. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee Also, don't get mad because you eat unseasoned food on the regular.https://t.co/0tGFaCQ5jQ — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 5, 2017

@jgrebes @GovMikeHuckabee Unfortunately, he has a pre-existing condition called "being a jackass". Sadly, GOP made it nearly impossible 4 him to get treatment 4 it pic.twitter.com/706xYrQWFM — Bruinlover (@bruinlover09) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee How do you say "racist pig" in Spanish? — Greg Olear (@gregolear) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee How do you say "your son is a dog murderer" in Spanish? — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee Aw Mike, you're attempts at humor fail almost as miserably as your attempts to run for president! — Arnold "Hap" Emerson (@HapEmerson) May 5, 2017

@GovMikeHuckabee My dude, just typing "I am racist" is far faster. — The Wyatt Liker (@AnotherSpammer) May 5, 2017