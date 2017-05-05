Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?’: Mike Huckabee gets hammered for ‘super racist’ Cinco de Mayo tweet

Travis Gettys

05 May 2017 at 12:34 ET                   
Mike Huckabee (ABC News)

Mike Huckabee fancies himself a funnyman — but not everyone appreciate his attempts at humor.

Critics often say his jokes are confusing, corny or mean-spirited, but Huckabee says doesn’t care.

But his tweet Friday, or Cinco de Mayo, earned him a well-deserved dragging on social media.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Get it out of my state’: Fox’s Shep Smith demands Mississippi remove Confederate emblem from flag
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+