‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?’: Mike Huckabee gets hammered for ‘super racist’ Cinco de Mayo tweet
Mike Huckabee fancies himself a funnyman — but not everyone appreciate his attempts at humor.
Critics often say his jokes are confusing, corny or mean-spirited, but Huckabee says doesn’t care.
But his tweet Friday, or Cinco de Mayo, earned him a well-deserved dragging on social media.
For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo!
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee Why did you feel like saying something super racist was a thing you ought to do today?
— UbiGabe 🚀 (@UbiGabe) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee stick to celebrating your people's culture of wearing khakis from Sears and taking rights away from minorities.
— Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) May 5, 2017
Mike Huckabee's tweets are groundbreaking anti-comedy. He's like a born-again Neil Hamburger. "Drink a bottle of hot salsa?" What the fuck.
— Matt Christman (@cushbomb) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee This joke killed (a dog, like your son did at that summer camp).
— Kris M. Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee hope the salsa has botulism! enjoy!
— rstevens™ (@rstevens) May 5, 2017
How would we ever know if this account got hacked? https://t.co/2AFWRPthy8
— Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee So essentially you want your asshole to know what it's like to be you.
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee Also, don't get mad because you eat unseasoned food on the regular.https://t.co/0tGFaCQ5jQ
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 5, 2017
@jgrebes @GovMikeHuckabee Unfortunately, he has a pre-existing condition called "being a jackass". Sadly, GOP made it nearly impossible 4 him to get treatment 4 it pic.twitter.com/706xYrQWFM
— Bruinlover (@bruinlover09) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee How do you say "racist pig" in Spanish?
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee How do you say "your son is a dog murderer" in Spanish?
— Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee Aw Mike, you're attempts at humor fail almost as miserably as your attempts to run for president!
— Arnold "Hap" Emerson (@HapEmerson) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee go kiss a cobra
— ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@Rokashi) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee My dude, just typing "I am racist" is far faster.
— The Wyatt Liker (@AnotherSpammer) May 5, 2017
@GovMikeHuckabee If that's the only thing you know about my culture, you've lived a very, very sad life.
— Gabriel Sama (@gabosama) May 5, 2017