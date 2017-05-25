Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What the polls say about Montana’s special election

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 12:42 ET                   
Greg Gianforte
Montana congressional nominee Greg Gianforte has come under fire for his Russia investments. Photo via the Gianforte campaign website

Montana’s special election day is here, and it arrives with a whole lot of drama. Just days after Bernie Sanders stumped for Democratic candidate Rob Quist and Vice President Mike Pence recorded a robocall for Republican Greg Gianforte, the fight for the Treasure State’s only House seat made national headlines. Gianforte, a 56-year-old businessman, was charged…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP operative asked Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0 for help — and got 2.5 gigabytes of stolen documents: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+