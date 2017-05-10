‘What we have here is clearly a cover-up’: Dan Rather rips Trump’s ‘desperate’ move to fire Comey

Dan Rather (CNN / Screengrab)

Veteran CBS News reporter Dan Rather on Wednesday argued Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey is “clearly a cover-up,” noting the president engaged in “obstruction of justice” reminiscent of Richard Nixon.

Rather said the president’s decision was “clearly about the Russian investigation,” and not—as the White House would have us believe—about Comey’s handling of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“A Nixonian tone is increasingly enveloping this,” Rather explained. “What we have here is clearly a cover-up.”

Rather said the Russia investigation is “much bigger than anything that happened in Watergate.”

“President Trump and those around him have something to hide,” Rather said, adding the administration is in “desperate cover-up mode.”

Rather noted another similarity between Trump and Nixon, namely that he’s growing increasingly “mad and frustrated at everyone.”

