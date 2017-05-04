‘What would you do?’: CNN’s Jake Tapper grills GOP candidate who can’t explain his Trumpcare stance

CNN's Jake Tapper

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday cornered Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH)—who’s currently running for governor of Ohio—over whether he wants his state to opt-out of Obamacare provisions that require insurers cover essential health benefits and preexisting conditions.

Tapper pointed out that a Congressional Budget Office score of a prior Republican health care bill said the new plan put 24 million Americans’ health insurance at risk, asking Renacci “why not wait until there is a score?”

“I’m a businessman, a businessman wants to see things move forward. We need to move this forward,” Renacci reasoned. “This is not the final, this is the best we have today, let’s move it forward.”

“But as a businessman, don’t you wait until you have a full analysis of what something will do?” Tapper pressed. “I don’t understand the rush to do this today,” he later added.

Tapper then pressed the gubernatorial candidate over whether he would opt out of Obamacare provisions as governor of Ohio. “Do you want Ohio to seek a waiver?” Tapper asked.

Renacci argued he wants to see healthcare back in “states’ hands,” prompting Tapper to snark back, “right, and when it goes to Ohio’s hands, do you want Ohio to opt out?”

“I’m in a pretty interesting position, because I’m also running for governor,” Renacci said as Tapper pointed out that’s exactly the reason why he should have an opinion on waivers.

“I know, that’s why I’m surprised you haven’t said whether or not you think Ohio should opt out,” Tapper said. “So, what would you do as governor,” he asked.

“You think that the options should be there, but you’re not willing to say one way or another—even though you’re running for governor—that you would want to pursue those options,” Tapper added.

