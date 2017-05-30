When you die, how long until you’re actually brain dead?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
When You Die, How Long Until You’re Actually Brain Dead?
This question originally appeared on Quora. Answer by Mehul Singh Saini. The speed of nerve impulses varies enormously in different types of neuron. The fastest travel at about 250 mph, faster than a Formula 1 racing car!! Neurons with myelin conduct impulses much faster than those without myelin. The human brain is quite a heavy organ…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion