White House budget slashes program to fight violent extremism at home
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The suspect in the Manchester bombing, Salman Abedi, wasn’t unknown to UK counterterrorism officials. In fact, members of the Libyan community where Abedi lived had reported him before, worried about some of the views he was expressing. That kind of keeping an eye out, as a community, is exactly what the “Countering Violent Extremism” program wants…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion