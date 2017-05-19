White House does not dispute that FBI probe now includes a Trump aide
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told a pair of Russian envoys that his abrupt decision to fire FBI Director James B. Comey — whom he described as “crazy, a real nut job” — had relieved “great pressure” on him because of the Russia investigation, according to a published report. Adding to Trump’s cascading legal and political…
