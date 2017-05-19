Quantcast

White House does not dispute that FBI probe now includes a Trump aide

Tribune Washington Bureau

19 May 2017 at 23:46 ET                   
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family before formally signing his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. From left are Vice President Mike Pence, the president's wife Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told a pair of Russian envoys that his abrupt decision to fire FBI Director James B. Comey — whom he described as “crazy, a real nut job” — had relieved “great pressure” on him because of the Russia investigation, according to a published report. Adding to Trump’s cascading legal and political…

