White House excludes gay first spouse in photo caption

Newsweek

27 May 2017 at 19:21 ET                   
Official White House photo (Screengrab)

Updated | The White House Facebook page failed to acknowledge First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay, married to Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, in a post featuring the spouses of world leaders attending this week’s G7 summit in Sicily. The photo caption included the names of every other spouse, all of them wives, beginning with: “First Lady…

