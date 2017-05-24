White House proposes rule to allow law enforcement to shoot down drones
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Donald Trump administration has asked Congress to give the federal government the ability to track and destroy any type of drone flying on domestic soil, a document obtained by the New York Times reveals. Under the proposal, government agencies and law enforcement would have the ability to monitor and take action against any unmanned aircraft…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion