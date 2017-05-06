White House punts on deadline for healthcare bill: ‘We want to get it right’
Washington (dpa) – The White House is offering no timetable for when it wants the Senate to pass US healthcare legislation, after the country’s House of Representatives this week passed a repeal of the previous government’s “Obamacare” programme. “We haven’t put a timeline or a deadline,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Friday. “We want to…
