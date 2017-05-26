White House responds to travel ban ruling, says it will appeal to Supreme Court
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
While President Trump is away on his first official foreign trip, a Virginia-based federal appeals court rejected his government’s efforts to limit travel to the U.S. from six predominantly Muslim nations. The U.S. fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the president’s travel ban order raised enough constitutional concerns to the extent that it should remain…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion