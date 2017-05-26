Quantcast

White House responds to travel ban ruling, says it will appeal to Supreme Court

International Business Times

26 May 2017 at 09:01 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

While President Trump is away on his first official foreign trip, a Virginia-based federal appeals court rejected his government’s efforts to limit travel to the U.S. from six predominantly Muslim nations. The U.S. fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the president’s travel ban order raised enough constitutional concerns to the extent that it should remain…

