White House scrambles to find women to help fix ‘optics’ of Senate Trumpcare bill

There are currently 13 Republican senators working on a replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act in the Senate — and all of them are white men.

The Trump White House has apparently grown concerned about the “optics” of having 13 men write a bill that will affect the health care of millions of American women, which is why one official tells CNN’s Elizabeth Landers that “they are adding women to the 13- person, all-male working group” that’s writing the Senate’s answer to the House Republicans’ recently passed American Health Care Act.

“You’ll see those optics addressed,” the official told Landers.

However, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told BuzzFeed’s Tarini Parti that no woman has yet been announced to join the 13-man working group on the health care bill at this time. Although Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) did attend a meeting on the bill on Tuesday, she is not yet part of the group, the spokesperson explained.