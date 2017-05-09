White House scrambles to find women to help fix ‘optics’ of Senate Trumpcare bill
There are currently 13 Republican senators working on a replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act in the Senate — and all of them are white men.
The Trump White House has apparently grown concerned about the “optics” of having 13 men write a bill that will affect the health care of millions of American women, which is why one official tells CNN’s Elizabeth Landers that “they are adding women to the 13- person, all-male working group” that’s writing the Senate’s answer to the House Republicans’ recently passed American Health Care Act.
“You’ll see those optics addressed,” the official told Landers.
MORE: official told me, "You'll see those optics addressed."
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) May 9, 2017
However, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told BuzzFeed’s Tarini Parti that no woman has yet been announced to join the 13-man working group on the health care bill at this time. Although Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) did attend a meeting on the bill on Tuesday, she is not yet part of the group, the spokesperson explained.
Sen. Capito attended today's meeting and might be at more in the future, but not an official member
— Tarini Parti (@tparti) May 9, 2017