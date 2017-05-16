Who gets Aaron Hernandez’s money?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Aaron Hernandez’s suicide – combined with a little-known legal provision that clears him off all his charges in the 2013 Odin Lloyd murder case for which he had been serving life in prison – could mean the New England Patriots owes the ex-NFL player an estimated $6.5 million. While the legal process surrounding Hernandez continues, his…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion