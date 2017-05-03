Who is Barack Obama’s ex-girlfriend he asked to marry before Michelle?
A new biography about former President Barack Obama claims that he asked another woman to marry him in 1986 prior to meeting Michelle Obama at her Chicago law firm. The biography points out that Barack asked this woman to marry him while the two were visiting her parent’s home in Chicago. The new biography named “Rising…
