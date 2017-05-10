Why big-data analysis of police activity is inherently biased
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By William Isaac, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, Michigan State University and Andi Dixon, Ph.D. Student in Communications, Columbia University. How does bad data affect predictive policing algorithms? Photosani/shutterstock.com In early 2017, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced a new initiative in the city’s ongoing battle with violent crime. The most common solutions to this sort of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion