Why is the New York Times running a column to praise Trump?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Quick: Say something you like about Donald Trump. Anything. Don’t think too hard. Just spit something out. That was the subject of a sneaky question during the second presidential debate: Name “one positive thing that you respect” in your opponent. Hillary Clinton answered diplomatically, saying that she admired Trump’s children (a cleverly backhanded compliment—she wasn’t praising…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion