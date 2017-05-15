Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why is Trump’s Vatican Ambassador pick controversial?

Newsweek

15 May 2017 at 08:18 ET                   
Callista Gingrich (Youtube)

President Donald Trump has reportedly chosen Callista Gingrich, wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, as the United States ambassador to the Vatican, the seat of the Catholic faith. According to CNN, which first reported the development, the White House plans to announce the nomination before Trump’s visit to the city state on May 24. Gingrich,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC’s Mika: Kellyanne Conway ‘doesn’t believe in what she’s saying’ and secretly hates Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+