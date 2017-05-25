Quantcast

Why Jared Kushner is now part of the Trump-Russia probe

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 22:47 ET                   
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is reportedly a focus in the investigation into potential Trump-Kremlin connections. (JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

The FBI is scrutinizing Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as part of its Russia probe, NBC News reports. Investigators are interested in Kushner’s separate meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and banker Sergey Gorkov in December 2016, The Washington Post reports, although the newspaper writes that Kushner has not been accused of doing anything wrong. As…

