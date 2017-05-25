Why Jared Kushner is now part of the Trump-Russia probe
The FBI is scrutinizing Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as part of its Russia probe, NBC News reports. Investigators are interested in Kushner’s separate meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and banker Sergey Gorkov in December 2016, The Washington Post reports, although the newspaper writes that Kushner has not been accused of doing anything wrong. As…
