Why Marine Le Pen would be worse for the EU than Brexit
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen used a speech in Nice on Friday to spell out her vision for the European Union. “The EU is grey, like the color of the Brussels technocrats’ suits,” she cried. “I want to give it colors because my Europe is happy, diverse, colorful, it has the face of its…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion