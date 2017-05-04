Quantcast

Why North Korea hates the US

Newsweek

04 May 2017 at 11:03 ET                   
This undated file picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) with Korean People's Army service personnel in Pyongyang (AFP Photo/)

The brutality of the Korean War has largely been overlooked by U.S. history, but the conflict has long shaped Washington’s troubled political relationship, or lack thereof, with North Korea. As President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threaten to ignite a new battle in the region, the scars of the past seem to…

