Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why NYC won’t be fully repaid for protecting Melania

Newsweek

01 May 2017 at 14:57 ET                   
Official White House photo of First Lady Melania Trump (cropped)

Tucked into a $1 trillion bipartisan government funding bill Congressional negotiators reached Sunday night was a costly IOU to New Yorkers, who have footed the bill for Melania Trump to live in Trump Towers as her husband moved more than 200 miles away to the White House. The exhaustive operation to keep the first family safe…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Spicer digs hole with bizarre defense of Kim Jong-Un: He ‘managed to lead a country forward’ at a ‘young age’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+