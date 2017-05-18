Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why Trump faces an awkward encounter in Saudi Arabia

Newsweek

18 May 2017 at 07:37 ET                   
President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump didn’t have the best start to his week, following the ongoing saga of his firing of FBI Director James Comey and a possible intelligence leak to Russia plaguing the White House. The weekend is unlikely to provide respite for the U.S. president, who could confront a new obstacle during his first foreign trip:…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mike Flynn could have been vice president or secretary of state if he hadn’t bombed on TV: NYT reporter
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+