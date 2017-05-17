Why Trump’s intelligence giveaway to the Russians is unprecedented
Former spies and intelligence historians were scrambling Tuesday to recall any instance of an American president intentionally revealing top secret information to a nuclear armed adversary. They came up blank. “Lots of policymakers over the years have talked too much and jeopardized sources, or pissed off partners who shared sensitive information,” John Sipher, a 28-year senior…
