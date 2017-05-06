Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WikiLeaks exposes CIA’s Archimedes tool

International Business Times

06 May 2017 at 09:08 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

WikiLeaks has exposed another hacking tool that the CIA is using. In its seventh leak since March 23, the non-profit organization published manuals describing the Archimedes malware that the government agency is said to be using in carrying out attacks to computers inside a Local Area Network (LAN). This Friday, WikiLeaks announced via Twitter its latest…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
If you want to know how deeply Russia had its hooks into the Trump campaign, you need to follow the money
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+