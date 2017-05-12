Quantcast

WikiLeaks offers $100k for Trump-Comey tapes

Newsweek

12 May 2017 at 15:18 ET                   
James Comey and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

WikiLeaks announced Friday it is prepared to pay $100,000 for any tapes of conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey. The message was sent out from its Twitter account just hours after Trump sent out his own tweet apparently warning Comey not to leak information to the media because of tapes he…

