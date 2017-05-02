Quantcast

Wilbur Ross calls Syria missile strike ‘after-dinner entertainment’

International Business Times

02 May 2017 at 07:54 ET                   
Wilbur Ross (Wikimedia Commons)

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Monday characterized the U.S. airstrikes on Syria early in April as “after-dinner entertainment” for President Donald Trump, while speaking Monday at the Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. During the speech, Ross recalled the scene with the president at Mar-a-Lago on April 6, when the Chinese…

