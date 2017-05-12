Quantcast

Will the Trump administration jail more drug felons?

Newsweek

12 May 2017 at 08:50 ET                   
Jeff Sessions speaks to CNN (screen grab)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made no secret of his desire to renew America’s ‘war on drugs,’ and Department of Justice officials have told the Washington Post that reforms enacted during President Barack Obama’s term, including reducing prison sentences for those guilty of low-level drug offenses, were under review. But how will the policies impact…

