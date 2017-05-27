Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Trump continue Obama’s program to aid Central American teens fleeing gangs?

GlobalPost

27 May 2017 at 09:39 ET                   
Central American Refugees - AFP

Ana Riva was at work one day in 2015 when she got an urgent call from her 16-year-old nephew, Juan. It was a moment that she had always feared would come, since she took over raising Juan after his mother left for the US. Now, here it was. A local gang had him surrounded, insisting he…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Is Pence next? A timeline of the Vice President’s role in Trump’s Russia-related mess provides some clues
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+