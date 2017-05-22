Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Trump order an FBI probe into Seth Rich’s death?

Newsweek

22 May 2017 at 17:57 ET                   
DNC Staffer Seth Rich (Photo: DNC)

Right-wing media outlets and conservative personalities—many of which often have the president’s ears and full attention—are demanding Donald Trump order a full investigation into the murder of Seth Rich, a former staffer for the Democratic National Convention who was fatally shot in July last year during the 2016 presidential election. “Anyone who doesn’t suspect a political…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Flynn ‘lied to investigators’ about Russian payments to obtain security clearance: Top Democrat
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+