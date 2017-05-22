Will Trump order an FBI probe into Seth Rich’s death?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Right-wing media outlets and conservative personalities—many of which often have the president’s ears and full attention—are demanding Donald Trump order a full investigation into the murder of Seth Rich, a former staffer for the Democratic National Convention who was fatally shot in July last year during the 2016 presidential election. “Anyone who doesn’t suspect a political…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion