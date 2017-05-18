Quantcast

Will Wall Street money turn moderate Democrats against Dodd-Frank?

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 03:02 ET                   
Rep. Jim Himes (Facebook)

In their yearslong quest to rescind bank regulations and oppose the Obama administration’s fiduciary rule, financial executives have at times needed the help of a group of Wall Street-friendly Democratic lawmakers to secure votes necessary to advance their agenda. Now, as those executives and Republican lawmakers seek the votes needed to help Donald Trump dismantle Dodd-Frank…

