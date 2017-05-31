Wisconsin looks to ease pot possession laws
A bill that would ease marijuana possession laws in Wisconsin is getting major support—from a Republican. Wisconsin state Representative Adam Jarchow introduced a measure Tuesday that would allow people caught with up to 10 grams of marijuana to simply pay a $100 fine instead of having to spend up to six months in jail and pay…
