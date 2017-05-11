With James Comey’s firing, Democrats move closer to ‘impeachment’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders aren’t calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. But they’re getting closer. To one Democratic congressman, the president’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey reminded him of the “doomsday clock,” a symbol that warns about the likelihood of nuclear war. “We should maybe have an impeachment clock,” Rep. Mark Pocan,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion