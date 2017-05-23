Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Witnesses at Ariana Grande concert describe explosion

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 07:45 ET                   
Manchester Explosiong (Screen Capture nbcnews.com)

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and confusion after a suspected suicide bomber attacked Ariana Grande concertgoers at Manchester Arena on Monday. The explosion occurred at around 10.35pm, after the concert ended and people were leaving the venue. “We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He incriminates himself every day’: Morning Joe panel explains how Trump is sealing his own doom
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+