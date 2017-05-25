Quantcast

Woman who threatened Newtown parent will plead guilty

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 13:38 ET                   
Lucy Richards (Mugshot)

A Florida woman who believes the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut was a hoax will plead guilty to threatening the father of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the massacre, according to federal court papers. The guilty plea is an illustration of how unhinged conspiracy theorists latched onto the Newtown shooting and harassed the…

