Woman who threatened Newtown parent will plead guilty
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Florida woman who believes the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut was a hoax will plead guilty to threatening the father of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the massacre, according to federal court papers. The guilty plea is an illustration of how unhinged conspiracy theorists latched onto the Newtown shooting and harassed the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion