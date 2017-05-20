Would President Pence be worse?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Would President Pence Be Worse?
If Donald Trump is forced from office prior to the end of his four-year term it will likely go down as one of the most startling collapses in the history of Presidential politics. And while the unfolding investigation has now expanded into the realm of potential criminal conduct led by an unimpeachable special counsel we must…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion