‘You bought this bad pony’: GOP strategist Rick Wilson torches Republicans ‘boo-hooing’ about a special prosecutor

GOP strategist Rick Wilson on Thursday blasted Republicans who are “boo-hooing about the special prosecutor,” listing all the ways the party could have prevented this latest development in the ongoing Trump-Russia saga.

Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced former FBI Director Robert Mueller is taking over the Justice Department’s Russia investigation. The decision came after several tumultuous weeks for the Trump administration. Last week, the president abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey. Subsequent reports indicate Donald Trump had demanded Comey’s loyalty and even once asked him to stop investigating former National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Some Republicans are boo-hooing about the special prosecutor,” Wilson began Thursday. “You know what would have prevented it? I’ll tell you.”

Wilson said Republicans erred by “trying to turn the House Intel hearings into ‘but muh leaks’ clown show.” He also said the White House’s decision to conspire with Devin Nunes to provide Trump cover for his unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama wire tapped him led to this moment.

“Not slow-rolling the House and Senate investigations and hoping it will all go away,” Wilson continued.

Wilson also blamed the debacle on Trump “tweeting and giving incriminating interviews,” “[suborning] the FBI director,” and “having Russian officials in the Oval office” while “posing for Russian propaganda photos.”

He added the special prosecutor could have been avoided had Trump not hired “a package of people in business with Russian oligarchs,” or screeched “praise for the GRU (Russian foreign-intelligence service) asset Wikileaks.”

He also opined the investigation could have gone a different direction had the GOP “not engaged in every flavor of whataboutism,” or allow White House spokespeople “[lie] constantly from the press room podium.

“You bought this bad pony. You ride it,” Wilson concluded.

