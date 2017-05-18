‘You got a special counsel faster — you’re winning!’: Internet scorches Trump after online meltdown
President Donald Trump released a measured and terse statement after the news broke that a special counsel would be appointed to look into the Trump campaign’s Russian investigation Wednesday. Thursday morning he had another response that came as part of a misspelled Twitter meltdown.
The reception from the internet was probably not the sympathy the new president was searching for. Here’s a selection of the best:
@realDonaldTrump so you're admitting you committed illegal acts. pic.twitter.com/WTJdz9av5j
— Wilfred Chan (@wilfredchan) May 18, 2017
@t_hat1981 @wilfredchan @realDonaldTrump Plot Twist, Donny turns state's evidence against the GOP.
— Ƿillelm Hroðgars (@WilliamRogersIX) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump But, you got a special counsel faster than anyone else in history .. You're WINNING! #SpecialCounsel
— Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 18, 2017
The old witch who cursed Trump to live out his old tweets is hard at work today https://t.co/g92IqoBPkB
— Ian Samuel 🌹 (@isamuel) May 17, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Just #resign now and spare the country any more having to suffer you.
— Joe Papp (@joepabike) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Trump ran a campaign based on law and order, but it turned out the biggest criminal is him.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Don't believe they ever fired their FBI director in an attempt to obstruct justice either
— WorkingFamiliesParty (@WorkingFamilies) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Former FBI chief Mueller appointed to probe #TrumpRussia ties https://t.co/c8PrkAe8U0 #TrumpLeaks #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/9dXGET5v3P
— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/lLVsrVNtjd
— The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You're obsessed with Obama and the Clintons. It's pathological.
— Alex Gale (@AlexGale) May 18, 2017
@shecameundone @Mike_P_Williams @realDonaldTrump Poor Spicer is so sick of this shit that he is considering going back 2 his job as a bunny pic.twitter.com/5559yF0WYf
— Don't Leave Blank (@WTFisGoingOnDon) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Continue to blame Obama and Clinton for your atrocious behavior…
— Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump How can there be illegal acts without convictions? Asking for a friend.
— Erich McElroy (@erichmcelroy) May 18, 2017
@NikLentz @realDonaldTrump Morning Mr president pic.twitter.com/xZS3hp2RYm
— Remain Resistant ❄️ (@Dumptrump1939) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Hillary testified for 11 straight hours on Benghazi and was found innocent.
You can't work for 11 hours without taking a golf break.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump This book might help pic.twitter.com/FPwr0vGXFW
— ((Molly Jong-Fast)) (@MollyJongFast) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump We're going to print President Obama's face on our currency one day. You? America will work forever to forget you and your garbage name.
— Joe Harris (@joeharris) May 18, 2017
@tbonier I don't want him going on the foreign trip. He is too unhinged. He can do too much damage.
— Marilyn_Marks (@MarilynRMarks1) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump сделать америки здорово снова pic.twitter.com/PTJEwMLPTh
— Slade Douglas (@SladeDouglas) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You're a special kind of corrupt.
— Just Geo. (@JustGeoUK) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You're panicking now, aren't ya? Should of stuck to reality TV and bronzer my darling pic.twitter.com/EwhhfV2djV
— Leigh Van Bryan (@LeighBryan) May 18, 2017
@Mike_P_Williams @realDonaldTrump I think Trump needs to hide in the bushes with Spicer pic.twitter.com/KY7GhwDhtA
— Don't Leave Blank (@WTFisGoingOnDon) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump And whose fault is that? You promised a Special Counsel to investigate Clinton. But later said that it was all just campaign fluff. #youlied
— Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You are the President of the United States. If you have a tangible reason to believe there was illegal activity, direct DOJ to investigate.
— Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump But already know it's a lie. You're repeating it here as emotional masturbation. Desperation is setting in & you can't handle the pressure.
— Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Are you still wanting to lock up Hillary?
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump What about those nicknames of politicians you made? Crying, Lying…
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 18, 2017
@bexdoesmath @leahclare1 @tonyposnanski @realDonaldTrump He's got my vote. He definitely would tweet less
— Incwell (@Incwell) May 18, 2017
An innocent man respects & cooperates. A guilty man distracts, discredits & obstructs. @LouiseMensch @RawStory @RVAwonk @CheriJacobus #trump https://t.co/lsva13EgXI
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 18, 2017
Then there were those correcting his spelling:
@realDonaldTrump It's "counsel", dumb shit
— Mike Denison (@mikd33) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump It's spelled 'counsel'. pic.twitter.com/vsKvSzUCHo
— Marika Shaub (@marikatogo) May 18, 2017
@ReflyTurbo @mikd33 @realDonaldTrump This is what we get with Detsy Devos in the Cabinet
— Paul Isaacson (@PaulyPocket06) May 18, 2017
@ckelly1864 @Impeach_D_Trump @comrade_orange @realDonaldTrump He graduated from Trump U and that's how you spell it in Russian 😂
— Aelin (@Aelin24012198) May 18, 2017