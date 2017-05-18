Quantcast

‘You got a special counsel faster — you’re winning!’: Internet scorches Trump after online meltdown

Sarah K. Burris

18 May 2017 at 09:04 ET                   
A White House statement said President Donald Trump agreed "to honor our 'One China' policy" at the "request of" Chinese President Xi Jinping (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump released a measured and terse statement after the news broke that a special counsel would be appointed to look into the Trump campaign’s Russian investigation Wednesday. Thursday morning he had another response that came as part of a misspelled Twitter meltdown.

The reception from the internet was probably not the sympathy the new president was searching for. Here’s a selection of the best:

Then there were those correcting his spelling:

