You might be a neat freak but you don’t have OCD

Medical Daily

31 May 2017 at 08:44 ET                   
Woman Dusting (Getty Images)

It’s not uncommon to hear someone flippantly say, “Oh I’m a neat freak. I totally have OCD.” But as this video from Life Noggin explains, being really organized or clean is not the same thing as having obsessive compulsive disorder. In fact, according to the video, only about 2 percent of the population is affected by…

