Zookeeper killed by tiger in ‘freak accident’
A tiger in a U.K. zoo has killed a keeper in what the park has described as a “freak accident.” The zookeeper killed was 33-year-old Rosa King, who died on the scene on Monday after the tiger entered the enclosure. The incident happened in Hamerton Zoo Park, in Cambridgeshire, central England, at around 11.15 a.m. local…
