Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Zookeeper killed by tiger in ‘freak accident’

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 07:56 ET                   
Tiger (AFP)

A tiger in a U.K. zoo has killed a keeper in what the park has described as a “freak accident.” The zookeeper killed was 33-year-old Rosa King, who died on the scene on Monday after the tiger entered the enclosure. The incident happened in Hamerton Zoo Park, in Cambridgeshire, central England, at around 11.15 a.m. local…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mike Pence begins cross-country campaign tour as RussiaGate investigation zeros in on Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+