24-year-old son of Minnesota sheriff busted for arranging for sex with 13-year-old using dad’s campaign phone

Ryan Stanek -- mugshot

The 24-year-old son of the Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has been taken into custody after authorities accused him of using a phone belonging to his father’s reelection campaign to set up a meeting to have sex with a 13-year-old.

According to the Star Tribune, Ryan James Stanek was arrested at a local mall where he expected to meet a young adult woman he spoke to on the phone and her 13-year-old friend for sex.

After being taken into custody, Stanek told investigators he knew that having sex with a 13-year-old was illegal — but showed up anyway.

Stanek was arraigned on felony charges on soliciting sex from a minor on Wednesday, with his father, Sheriff Rich Stanek, asking the press to respect the family’s privacy. According authorities, the younger Stanek contacted the woman using a cell phone belonging to his father’s fledgling campaign to run for the Republican nomination for governor. Police state that they found child pornography on the phone.

The day after the younger Stanek was arrested, his father dropped plans to run for governor.

Ryan Stanek is slated to appear in court again on June 22.