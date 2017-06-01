A Trump rollback of Cuba polices would cost billions
A decision by President Donald Trump to roll back Obama-era policies on Cuba would cost the U.S. economy $6.6 billion and affect more than 12,000 jobs, a new report claims. Economic impact analysis from anti-embargo group Engage Cuba released a report detailing what it believes would happen if Trump does opt to rescind polices enacted by…
