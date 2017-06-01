Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Abbas admits meeting Trump was ‘uncomfortable’

Newsweek

01 Jun 2017 at 08:42 ET                   
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has conceded to colleagues in his Fatah party that he had a tense meeting with Donald Trump, after reports emerged of the U.S. president shouting at him in their Bethlehem meeting. In a meeting this week of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) executive committee, Abbas told members that the meeting a week…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Morning Joe mocks Sean Spicer’s ‘covfefe’ defense: ‘He’s rhetorically pooping his pants every day’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+