Al Gore: Trump’s decision to pull out of Paris Accord is ‘reckless’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Pruitt Says Paris Agreement Ineffective; Gore Says Pullout Reckless
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt refused to say Sunday whether President Donald Trump believes climate change is a hoax but maintained the U.S. can meet environmental goals without being a member of the Paris Climate Agreement. Read: Plants Affect Climate, Too, By As Much As 30% Former Vice President Al Gore, however, said pulling…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion