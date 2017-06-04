‘Another load of nonsense’: Putin denies having blackmail material on Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" (Screen capture)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC’s Megyn Kelly in an interview that aired Sunday that neither he nor the Russian government are holding Kompromat — i.e., “compromising materials” — over President Donald Trump’s head.

According to TheHill.com, Kelly asked about the infamous dossier that claims the Russians have blackmail material to ensure that Trump stays in line with their agenda.

“This is just another load of nonsense. Where would we get this information from? Why, did we have some special relationship with him?” Putin said.

“We didn’t have any relationship at all. There was a time when he used to come to Moscow. But you know, I never met with him,” he added.

Watch the video, embedded below: