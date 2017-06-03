Anti-Trump ‘March for Truth’ rallies sweep across US
Protestors gathered Saturday in major cities across the U.S. to call for an independent investigation into alleged links between President Donald Trump and Russia. Demonstrators at the so-called March for Truth rallies were expected to gather in more than 150 cities over the weekend. They were seen congregating in cities such as Washington, New York and…
